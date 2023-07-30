Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.16 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $36.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,377.23 or 0.99989528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

