Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships during the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Top Ships stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 179,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

