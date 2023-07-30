Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.58.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

