Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.25 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

