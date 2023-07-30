Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $902,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 299,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,051,000 after buying an additional 126,942 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

