Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $452,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

