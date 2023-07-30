Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $157.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.