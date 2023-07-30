Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

