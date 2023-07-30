Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

