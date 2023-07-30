Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 32,524 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

