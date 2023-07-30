Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,792 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE VNO opened at $22.15 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.