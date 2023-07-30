Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $557,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $96.16.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

