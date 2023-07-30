Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period.

Shares of TM stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 292,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,778. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

