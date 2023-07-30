TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Ardelyx makes up approximately 0.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

ARDX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 4,380,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. Research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,609 shares of company stock valued at $260,506 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

