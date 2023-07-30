TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $928.02 million-$972.21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. TriMas also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRS. BWS Financial began coverage on TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TriMas from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriMas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 241,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

