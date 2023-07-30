TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.05 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 79,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $5,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

