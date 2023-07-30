Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %

Trinity Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,309. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

