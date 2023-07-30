TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSW traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232. The stock has a market cap of $317.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.83 and a 1 year high of $143.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.89.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.