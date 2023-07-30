TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

CAT stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.43. 2,104,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

