TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

Shell stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

