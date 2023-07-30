TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $783,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 967,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 15,078,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

