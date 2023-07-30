TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.15.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,966 shares of company stock worth $48,933,432. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $8.36 on Friday, hitting $545.55. 550,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

