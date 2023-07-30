TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $51.69. 10,509,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

