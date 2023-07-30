TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 2,910,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

