Truist Financial Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

