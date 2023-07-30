Truist Financial Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

MTDR stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

