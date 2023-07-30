TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) and Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Head-To-Head Contrast

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) and Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and Lagardere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI N/A N/A N/A Lagardere N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TUI and Lagardere’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 23.55 Lagardere N/A N/A N/A ($1.63) -14.23

Analyst Ratings

Lagardere is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TUI and Lagardere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lagardere 0 0 0 0 N/A

TUI currently has a consensus price target of $995.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,530.14%. Lagardere has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.98%. Given TUI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TUI is more favorable than Lagardere.

Dividends

TUI pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lagardere pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. TUI pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lagardere pays out -79.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lagardere is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Lagardere shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TUI beats Lagardere on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands. The company operates 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 134 aircraft; and 16 cruise liners, as well as 418 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Lagardere

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages. The Lagardère Travel Retail division involved in retail activities in transit areas and concessions in travel essentials, duty free and fashion, and food services fields. It operates through stores under its own international store names, such as Relay, Hubiz, 1Minute, Hub Convenience, Discover, Tech2go, Aelia Duty Free, The Fashion Gallery, The Fashion Place, Eye Love, So Chocolate, Bread&Co., Hello!, So! Coffee, Trib's, Vino Volo, Natoo, etc., as well as store names with a local identity comprising BuY Paris Duty Free, Casa Del Gusto, and The Belgian Chocolate House. It also operates stores under franchises or licenses, with retail partners that include TripAdvisor, Fnac, iStore, Marks & Spencer, Hermès, Victoria's Secret, Nespresso, Costa Coffee, Burger King, Dean & Deluca, Eric Kayser, and Paul. The company was formerly known as Lagardère SCA and changed its name to Lagardere SA in June 2021. The company was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

