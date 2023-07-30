U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

