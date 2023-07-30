U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, reports. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.57. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About U.S. Silica

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

