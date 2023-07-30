UMA Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00005529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $118.91 million and $5.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,785,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,082,533 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

