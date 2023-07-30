Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $44,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $54.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

