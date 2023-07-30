Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.77. 3,595,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

