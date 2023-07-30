uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 853,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. uniQure has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

