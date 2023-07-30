United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE X opened at $24.67 on Friday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
