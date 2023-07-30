Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,243,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 248,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,235 shares of company stock worth $18,173,174. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,074,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

