Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 79,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,407. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.33). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $108.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 238.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 7,620.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

