US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 237,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

