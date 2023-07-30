US Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,528,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661,300. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

