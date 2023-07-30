US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 1,578,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

