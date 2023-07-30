US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $46.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get US Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $68,956,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $50,355,000.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.