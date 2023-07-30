US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of TBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 359,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,648. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2156 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

