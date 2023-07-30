USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Volume Hits $1.22 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $103.58 million and $1.22 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,217.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.92 or 0.00862229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00130959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018682 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.94958248 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,120,314.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.