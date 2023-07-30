USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $105.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,442.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.65 or 0.00854695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00130306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

