Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.1 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CNI opened at $120.80 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.75%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.