Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $845.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

