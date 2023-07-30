Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $262.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $254.92 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

