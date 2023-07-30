Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

VMI stock opened at $262.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $254.92 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.