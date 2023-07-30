Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Decreased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.3% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $113,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day moving average is $257.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

