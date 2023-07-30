Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,845,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

