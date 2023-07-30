Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

